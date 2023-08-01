HI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $576,561.05 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, HI has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $576,561.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.99 or 0.99973556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00297649 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $590,811.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

