HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.13. 262,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 343,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $354,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 1,142,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $11,996,691.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,467,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,406,188. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.