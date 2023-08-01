HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HOCFF stock remained flat at C$96.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.41. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$46.95 and a one year high of C$97.04.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

