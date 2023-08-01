HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of HOCFF stock remained flat at C$96.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.41. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$46.95 and a one year high of C$97.04.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
