Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.13 million. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.87-$3.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after buying an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,879,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

