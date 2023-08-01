Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 1,755,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.
Home Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Home Capital Group stock remained flat at $32.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.07.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
