Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 1,755,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Home Capital Group stock remained flat at $32.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.07.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

