HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $91,510. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

HomeStreet Trading Down 8.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 26.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,408,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 37.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.97.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

