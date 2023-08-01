Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.91256457 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,099,165.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

