Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.69-1.71 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.7 %

HWM stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 1,449,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,246. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.