H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of HRUFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

