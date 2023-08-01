Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $91.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.