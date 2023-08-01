Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130,676. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

