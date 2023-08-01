Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires 10,692 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. 1,204,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.