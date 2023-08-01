Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $6.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 2,357,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,102. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.