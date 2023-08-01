Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyzon Motors had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 2,864.49%. On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 1,086,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

