i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.46-$1.56 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 33,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,622. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

