iA Financial (IAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$2.35 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

iA Financial stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 231,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,392. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The stock has a market cap of C$9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$67.43 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.95.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. In other news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,418. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.84.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

See Also

