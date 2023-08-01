ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 23,160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.