ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $269.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,497. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.42 and a 200-day moving average of $286.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

