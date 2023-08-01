ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. 95,328,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,287,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.03.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

