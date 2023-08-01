ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $5.12 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,866,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830,439. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

