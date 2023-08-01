ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 10,100 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.56. 367,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

