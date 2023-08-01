ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 151 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $739.07. 334,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $737.87 and a 200-day moving average of $759.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $569.65 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

