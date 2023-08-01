ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 1,085 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $93.35. 3,511,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,797. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

