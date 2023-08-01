ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 15,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 975,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,870. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

