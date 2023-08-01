ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 7,142 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,493 shares of company stock valued at $226,781,284 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. 4,192,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,594. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

