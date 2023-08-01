Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $29,441.78 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $29,441.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Icosavax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Icosavax by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Icosavax by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Icosavax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

