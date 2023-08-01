Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $29,441.78 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $29,441.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Icosavax Stock Performance
Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.41.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Icosavax
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Icosavax
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.