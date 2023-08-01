Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 81,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,875,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,886,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 297,955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,210.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

