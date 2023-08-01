IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $21.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.94. 379,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,170. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

