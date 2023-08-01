IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.64-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $21.41 on Tuesday, reaching $533.32. The company had a trading volume of 432,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.48 and its 200-day moving average is $488.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

