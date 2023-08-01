Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 497,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.