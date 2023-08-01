Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 874,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,305. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

