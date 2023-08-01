Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. 843,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,136. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

