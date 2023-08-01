Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 863,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 360,509 shares during the period.

PULS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,595. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

