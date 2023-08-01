Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after buying an additional 440,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AFG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,920. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

