Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.33% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 688,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,436. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

