Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 357,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. 5,246,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

