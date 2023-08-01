Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 425 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 981,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 858,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

