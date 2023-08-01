Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 55 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.34. 1,038,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.