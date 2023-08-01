Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.33. 1,101,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,884. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

