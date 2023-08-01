Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 billion-$16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.55-9.95 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $15.91 on Tuesday, reaching $247.41. The company had a trading volume of 791,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.02. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.92.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,986,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24,245.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 167,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

