IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 114,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,407. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $976.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

