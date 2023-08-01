Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,053,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 368,051 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.91.

Immatics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

About Immatics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

