Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,053,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 368,051 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.91.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.47.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
