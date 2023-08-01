Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

Immunocore stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. 131,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 0.60. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

