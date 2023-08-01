Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Impinj worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 1.5 %

PI traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,564. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.