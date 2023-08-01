Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Incyte by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 199.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Incyte Trading Down 0.0 %

INCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.69. 2,590,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.