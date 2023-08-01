Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

