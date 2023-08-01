Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,720,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 48,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 1,700,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

