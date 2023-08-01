Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 703,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 382,208 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $895.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

