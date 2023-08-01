Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 703,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 382,208 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $895.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inhibrx by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

