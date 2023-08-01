Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 9.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 1.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 249,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 120,565 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $18,115,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 405,937 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

